‘Zimbabwe says has adequate ARVs in stock’

THE National Aids Council (Nac) has said the country has adequate stocks of ARVs to last up to the end of the year.

The council said those collecting ARVs must be given at least three months’ supply of drugs at collection centres so that no one defaults.

Provisions are also in place to ensure that Zimbabweans in quarantine centres after returning from other countries continue getting medication in the country to maintain the gains achieved so far in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

To reach out to people in the face of travel restrictions due to the threat of Covid-19, Nac has mobile clinics going into communities to distribute ARVs, condoms, birth control pills and conduct HIV tests.

In an interview in Gweru yesterday, NAC chief executive officer Dr Bernard Madzima said there is no need for people to panic over the availability of ARVs, condoms and birth control pills because the items needed for the year had been purchased. He said ARVs had been placed in warehouses in provinces for easy distribution to health centres.

“We normally buy per season; so, as we programme, what we do is to keep these drugs either at central level or at NatPharm or at regional warehouses. What we have done is to move them to regional warehouses. Procurement for 2020 had already been done and the focus is now on 2021 so that we make sure that there is no gap. Those discussions are happening at the moment so that we don’t run out of stocks for 2021 because we don’t know for how long Covid-19 will be with us,” said Dr Madzima.