Zimbabwe records 8th COVID-19 death

Zimbabwe has recorded its eight death from COVID-19.

The 21 year old female Zimbabwean from the Harare Province with no history of travel and had no-morbidities tested positive on Saturday, and died on the same day.

The country’s COVID-19 cases are now at 698 following seventy three (73) cases that tested positive this Saturday. 55 of the confirmed cases are from South Africa, 3 from Botswana, 2 from the USA, 1 from Australia, 1 from Zambia and 8 local locally transmitted cases.

To date the country has registered 181 recoveries and eight deaths since the disease was first recorded in the country. 78 465 tests have been conducted to date.

Meanwhile the Ministry of health and child care has urged Zimbabweans not to take anything for granted and remain on high alert as the number of Covid-19 cases continues to rise.