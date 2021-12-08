Zimbabwe records 4 031 new Covid-19 cases

News Ticker

ZIMBABWE continued to record a surge in new Covid-19 cases with the positivity rate rising from 30,4 percent to 34,9 percent, after the country recorded 4 031 new cases on Tuesday.

On Monday the country recorded 2 555 new cases.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all the new infections are local cases, with the country recording five deaths.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rises from 1 054 to 1 572.

“11 535 tests were done today (Tuesday). Positivity was 34,9 percent. 40 new recoveries: National Recovery Rate falls to 89 percent and active cases go up to 11 908.

“As of today (Tuesday) Zimbabwe has recorded 145 632, 129 006 recoveries and 4 718 deaths, to date, a total of 3 896 589 people have been vaccinated against Covid-19,” reads the update.

In terms of hospitalization there were 226 hospitalised cases; new admissions 52, asymptomatic 13, mild to moderate 173, severe 39 and one in the intensive care unit.




