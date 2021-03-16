Zimbabwe receives more vaccines from China

ZIMBABWE has received the second batch of 400 000 Sinopharm covid-19 vaccines from the People’s Republic of China.

The Air Zimbabwe plane carrying the vaccines arrived at the Robert Mugabe International Airport this morning with 400 000 thousand doses, 200 000 donated ones while 200 000 are part of those government has procured.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said the vaccines will reduce the risk of infection and are being administered all over the country.

“Covid-19 vaccines have been delivered to Zimbabwe. these vaccines help minimise the risk of infection and are being administered all over Zimbabwe free of charge. get vaccinated now. this is our stand against covid-19. together, we will conquer,” he said.

President Mnangagwa thanked the Chinese government for the intervention saying it shows a long-standing relationship between the two countries.

“Zimbabwe becomes the first country in Africa to receive the second batch of covid-19 vaccines which attests to the country’s strategic and long-standing relationship with China,” he said.

Vice President Retired General Constantino Chiwenga and senior government officials were at the airport to receive vaccines which will go a long way in ensuring immunity against covid-19 among citizens.

Also on board is Namibia’s first shipment of 100 000 doses which will be transported to Windhoek by Air Zimbabwe for free.

Apart from the 400 000 does of Sinopharm received today, the country is also expecting 75 000 does of the inactivated Covaxin from India and another donation of 20 000 does of Sputnik-V vaccine from Russia soon.

The government has set aside USD100 million for the procurement of vaccines.