Zimbabwe recalls faulty batch of YAZ plus contraceptives

HARARE – The Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) has issued a Class II recall for a batch of YAZ Plus contraceptive tablets due to a quality defect.

The affected batch, WEW961J, manufactured by Bayer (Pty) Ltd in South Africa, was found to have incorrect tablet configurations.

Some packs contain 24 hormone-free tablets and 4 hormone tablets instead of the intended 24 hormone tablets and 4 hormone-free tablets.

MCAZ warned this could compromise efficacy and pose potential risks to patients.

Bayer Ltd, in its recall notice, stated: “While only a limited number of packs from the respective batch is affected, as a precautionary measure, no tablets from these packs shall be used until you have consulted your healthcare practitioner, as they may potentially not provide the contraceptive protection you expect.”

MCAZ urged consumers to check their packs for the batch number and, if affected, to return them to pharmacies for a replacement or refund.

Healthcare professionals, hospitals, pharmacies, doctors, nurses, and wholesalers were also advised to return any packets from the recalled batch. – Kukurigo

