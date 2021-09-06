Zimbabwe ranked 7th on the continent in vaccination roll out

HARARE – Zimbabwe is now ranked 7th on the continent in terms of Covid-19 vaccination, as the country makes great strides in protecting its citizens in one of the most successful inoculation programmes in Africa.

With more than 2 700 000 first doses having been administered and 1 717 430 people fully vaccinated, Zimbabwe’s Covid-19 roll out plan has attracted the attention of the world.

What is even more remarkable is that government has already paid for at least 12 million Covid-19 vaccines.

With 125 550 cumulative cases of Covid-19 recorded so far, Zimbabwe through a number of government interventions has managed to contain the spread of the virus which has seen the death rate remaining comparatively low.

Other players including the private sector and the armed forces have partnered government in the vaccination programme with citizens in every corner of the country accessing the lifesaving jab.

Government has so far utilised 93 000 000of the 100 000 000 United States dollars set aside for the purchase of vaccines, with the country donating 20 000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccines to Namibia.

Inasmuch as the war against Covid-19 has not been completely won ,Zimbabwe has so far emerged victorious in so many battles against this global pandemic with the President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa taking time to thank the nation for heeding his call to get vaccinated.

With all hands on deck, victory against this invisible enemy is certain.

