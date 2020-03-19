Zimbabwe places 378 on coronavirus surveillance

Health Minister Obadiah Moyo says 378 people have been placed on coronavirus surveillance after entering Zimbabwe through the country’s various points of entry.

In a ministerial statement in Parliament, Moyo maintained that Zimbabwe is yet to record a positive test for the killer virus.

“Robert Mugabe Airport had 6 750 travelers who went through it and 103 of those travelers are under surveillance. Victoria Falls had 1 120 and out those 54 were under surveillance. In Victoria Falls Road, 291 travelers went through and two of those are under surveillance. Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo 957 and 182 are under surveillance. Then Beitbridge, we had 128 and 31 are under surveillance. Plumtree 151 and six are under surveillance,” said Moyo.

“On the 13th of March, the National Micro-Biology Laboratory tested 14 suspected cases for COVID -19 and all of them were negative. Their samples were also tested at the WHO regional laboratory in South Africa and they came out as negative.”

Moyo said Zimbabwe’s National Response Mechanism for Surveillance and Early Detection of any possible cases was activated and will remain activated until after the WHO has removed the global health alert.

“Ministry of Health and Child Care has developed and is implementing the National COVID-19 Preparedness and Response Plan guided by the eight pillars of WHO Strategic Preparedness and Response Plan,” he said.

“The budget to meet the plan has since been revised to US$25 million from US$5,2 million. The plan will be used to resource, mobilise from Government, international and development partners.”