Zimbabwe Invites Tenders for Oxygen Supply as Covid Cases Surge

(Bloomberg) — Zimbabwe’s Health Ministry invited tenders to supply oxygen to its medical facilities as the number of coronavirus infections surge.

The request was made for hospitals already facing strain from a shortage of beds and equipment, which threaten to overwhelm the nation’s weak public-health system.

The tender closes Jan 18., the ministry said in an advertisement published in the state-owned Herald newspaper. Portia Manangazira, the director for epidemiology and disease control in the ministry, declined to comment.

Zimbabwe has recorded 23,239 cases of Covid-19 and 551 fatalities, according to Health Ministry data.