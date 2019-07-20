“What I don’t know is that my benefits of 10 years’ service have been eroded or not‚” she said.

Dongo added that hiring new nurses meant that there was an increase in the staff complement at the country’s public health institutions but that did not alter the fact that nurses needed to get what was due to them.

“We still need what’s due to us because‚ even if there are numbers in hospital‚ it’s hopeless when it’s a de-motivated lot with poor working conditions‚” he said.

Last year health minister Dr David Parirenyatwa said the current nurse staffing complement (16‚000) was equal to levels in 1980 at independence when the country’s population was estimated to be a little over 7 million.

A 2012 census put the country’s population at 13 million at a time when the government had frozen the hiring of nurses because it was faced with a mirage of economic problems that led to a brain drain and hospitals failure to provide basic healthcare.

Figures from the Health Services Board (HSB) indicate that to operate at a basic level‚ government should effectively hire 8‚000 nurses.

To address the shortage‚ government hospitals last year resorted to offering their nurses locum jobs‚ paying by the hour whenever they were off duty.

Sources revealed that on average‚ a thousand nurses graduated annually‚ and that using them to replace experienced ones was impossible. There were also fewer than 3‚000 jobless nurses.

“You can’t take away years of experience and replace it with people who last worked as students. Even so‚ the country reduced nurses’ training drastically in 2011‚ such that those without jobs won’t even make up half of those that would have been fired‚” said the source.

Anytime soon‚ the government is expected to disburse $17-million dollars in outstanding allowances to nurses.

“We expect them to give us the money because it’s money owed to us. We worked for it. It’s not like we are saying they should pay for what we are yet to work for‚” Dongo said.