Zimbabwe Gets $13.7 Million Anti-Virus Lifeline From the AfDB

HARARE (Bloomberg) –The African Development Bank approved a $13.7 million grant to Zimbabwe, giving the debt-stricken nation a lifeline to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The southern African country, which has 37 reported cases of the disease with 4 deaths, has been locked out of related aid programs because of its debt arrears to lenders including the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

The money will be used for programs focusing on “15 high-density urban suburbs in Harare, the capital, satellite townships and targeted health facilities in other areas of the country,” the AfDB said in an emailed statement Friday.

The project, which will be implemented by the World Health Organization in cooperation with the Ministry of Health and Child Care, is expected to directly benefit more than 680,000 people, it said.

The outbreak and economic impact have hit Zimbabwe as it struggles to recover from the worst drought in 40 years, a cyclone and two decades of economic mismanagement.