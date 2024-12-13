Zimbabwe Faces Escalating Brain Drain as Thousands of Skilled Workers Migrate

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe is grappling with a significant brain drain, with over 35,900 skilled workers, predominantly in the healthcare sector, migrating to the United Kingdom within a year, according to Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

Speaking this week during the visit of International Organisation for Migration (IOM) Director General Amy Pope, Kazembe highlighted the scale of the exodus. Between June 2023 and June 2024, 35,938 Zimbabweans were granted UK work visas, primarily to take up roles as healthcare workers.

The migration trend underscores the allure of better working and living conditions abroad. In Zimbabwe, healthcare workers earn an average of USD 255 per month, compared to approximately USD 2,500 in the UK for entry-level positions. Similar migration patterns are evident to Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand, countries offering more competitive remuneration and favourable work environments.

“Zimbabwe has not been spared the devastating effects of brain drain, particularly in the health sector, where nurses and doctors are leaving en masse,” Kazembe said.

The migration has compounded the woes of Zimbabwe’s struggling health sector, which has been marred by mismanagement and economic challenges. The World Health Organization (WHO) has placed Zimbabwe on its red list of countries facing critical shortages in healthcare personnel.

Kazembe acknowledged the difficulty of reversing the trend, stating, “It may be a challenge to tame this emigration pattern as reasons for such vary.” However, he expressed optimism that sound policies could replenish the country’s depleted talent pool.

The loss of skilled workers extends beyond healthcare. Teachers, engineers, and other professionals are also seeking opportunities abroad, driven by poor wages, inflation, and a lack of professional development opportunities at home.

This week, Amy Pope, the first IOM Director General to visit Zimbabwe in decades, emphasised the importance of addressing the underlying causes of migration. “While migration offers opportunities for individuals and families, the loss of skilled workers impacts the long-term development of their home countries. It’s crucial to create conditions where talent can thrive locally,” Pope said during her visit.

Experts have urged the government to implement strategies to stem the tide of skilled migration. Suggested measures include improving salaries, investing in professional development, and fostering a conducive environment for innovation and economic growth.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe continues to lose thousands of workers annually to countries offering greener pastures, raising concerns about the sustainability of critical sectors such as healthcare and education. The exodus highlights the urgent need for robust policy interventions to retain talent and rebuild the nation’s workforce.

