Zimbabwe doctors go on strike

Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association has written to the Health Services Board informing them that they are incapacitated from offering their services with immediate effect.

In a letter in possession of this publication the doctors said:

• Our living conditions have become a health hazard and mental condition to both us and the patients

• We request the employer to adjust our earnings to the inter-bank bank rate which currently sits at 8.7.

• We hereby give notice of total incapacitation with immediate effect giving the employer a grace period of 3 weeks upon receiving this letter to present practical solutions to our financial crisis.

Read the full letter below:

