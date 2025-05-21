Zimbabwe denies blocking nurses from leaving country

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, has dismissed reports alleging that the Government is deliberately withholding certificates of good standing (CGS) to prevent over 4,000 nurses from seeking employment abroad.

Addressing journalists last Friday, Dr. Mombeshora clarified that the responsibility for issuing CGS lies with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe (NCZ) and not the Ministry of Health. The certificates are essential documents required by nurses seeking to practise in foreign countries.

“I think what you are referring to are certificates of good standing for nurses. Those are done through the Nurses Council. They are not my responsibility,” said Mombeshora.

The Minister acknowledged that Zimbabwe lost a significant number of nurses – over 4,000 – during the COVID-19 pandemic, as part of a broader trend of skilled healthcare workers migrating to better-paying jobs overseas.

He explained that many of the affected nurses were under a bonding agreement, a contractual obligation to serve in the public sector for a period equal to the duration of their government-sponsored training. According to Mombeshora, those who break the contract are not entitled to a CGS.

“Some of these nurses left without completing their contract. So it’s a breach. They can’t get [the certificate] because they have not completed their contract,” he said.

However, he emphasised that nurses who have fulfilled their obligations – some of whom have served for decades – are free to resign and pursue professional development abroad.

“There are some who have completed their contract. Some have worked for 20 years in the system and resigned – it’s their right,” he said.

Mombeshora also revealed that the bonding period was extended in 2023 – from one to two years for each year of training – and that all nurses sign the contract prior to beginning their studies.

“For every year we train you while paying you, you are bonded for two years. You sign the contract before training starts. It’s up to you to accept it or not,” he said.

He admitted that healthcare worker migration is a global issue, but highlighted the added strain it places on developing countries like Zimbabwe, which already faces staffing shortages in its public health institutions.

“We can’t be training nurses for the developed world when we still don’t have enough ourselves,” said Mombeshora. “We are not trying to force people to stay, but we need to improve working conditions and remuneration to make it attractive for them to remain.”

Extortion Allegations and Fake CGS Scams

The Minister also responded to reports that some individuals are extorting nurses by demanding up to US$2,000 in exchange for CGS documents – with no official complaints yet received by his office.

“You have not been in my office with that complaint, but you know people are charging $1,700,” he said. “Why don’t you give us the name so action can be taken?”

He recounted a case where a nurse in the UK allegedly paid £3,000 for a fake CGS, which ultimately led to job termination.

“I’ve heard of people paying money and we have said, tell us who paid money and to whom? Nobody has come to my office. The only person who came to my office paid money in the UK, £3,000… and they got a fake certificate of good standing,” he said.

Dr. Mombeshora urged victims of scams and extortion to come forward with evidence so the perpetrators can be held accountable.

“People only come to us when the deal has failed,” he lamented. “Others say they’re scared to report because they’re threatened. I said, if you’re afraid to tell me – the top guy in the ministry – it means you are scared of my juniors.”

He concluded by affirming the Ministry’s commitment to transparency and support for healthcare workers seeking lawful opportunities, while stressing the need for integrity in the certification process.

Source – HealthTimes

