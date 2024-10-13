Zimbabwe Confirms Two Cases of Mpox, Situation Under Control

Spread the love

HARARE – The Ministry of Health and Child Care has confirmed that Zimbabwe now has two cases of Mpox, with one case reported in Harare and another in Mberengwa.

According to a statement released on 13 October 2024, both individuals are in isolation at home and are stable and recovering.

The statement reads: “The Ministry of Health and Child Care wishes to inform the nation that Zimbabwe now has two (2) confirmed cases of Mpox: one in Harare and another in Mberengwa. Both cases are in isolation at home and are receiving appropriate care. Both cases are stable and recovering.”

Mpox, formerly known as Monkeypox, has been classified as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security by the Africa Centre for Disease Control (CDC) since 13 August 2024. The World Health Organization (WHO) subsequently declared it a Public Health Emergency of International Concern under the International Health Regulations (IHR 2005) on 14 August 2024. In Africa, a total of 7,535 cases and 32 deaths have been recorded so far in 2024.

In Zimbabwe, the two cases involve an 11-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man, both of whom had a history of travel to neighbouring countries. The ministry explained the circumstances of each case in the statement:

“Here in Zimbabwe, Case number 1 is an 11-year-old male child with a known history of having travelled to South Africa in August 2024, returning to Zimbabwe on the 10th of September 2024. He developed symptoms on the 23rd of September 2024. He is currently in isolation at home and is no longer infectious. Seven (7) contacts have since been identified and are being monitored.

Case number 2 is a 24-year-old male with a known history of having travelled to Tanzania on the 14th of September 2024 and came back on the 21st of September 2024. He developed symptoms on the 29th of September 2024. He is currently in isolation at home and is no longer infectious. Contact tracing and monitoring is underway.”

Authorities have reassured the public that contact-tracing efforts are being actively pursued to prevent further spread of the disease.