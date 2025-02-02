Zimbabwe Assures Adequate ARV Stock Amid Funding Cuts

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe — The National AIDS Council (NAC) has assured the nation that Zimbabwe has sufficient antiretroviral (ARV) drugs in stock to meet the needs of the 1.2 million people currently on antiretroviral therapy (ART).

This comes amid concerns over recent disruptions in international funding for HIV programmes, particularly after the United States froze aid support through USAID.

The freeze is part of broader cuts to the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR), which has been the largest funder of Zimbabwe’s HIV response. PEPFAR had committed US

In an interview with The Sunday Mail, NAC chief executive officer Dr. Bernard Madzima urged people on ART not to panic, emphasizing that the current stock of ARVs is adequate to sustain treatment programmes.

“I want to assure the nation and everyone that there are enough ARVs in the country. At this stage, there is no need to panic. Anyone who needs ARVs needs to go to the facility where they collect their ARVs, and they will get services,” Dr. Madzima said.

He acknowledged the potential challenges posed by the funding cuts but stressed that the government is working on strategies to address future gaps. “This current scenario, at this stage, has not affected service delivery of ARVs. But as a country, we need strategies to deal with the possible scenarios in the future so that we cover that gap, and that gap should not lead to anyone not getting treatment,” he added.

Zimbabwe has made significant strides in its fight against HIV over the past decade, achieving a 50 percent reduction in new infections due to the widespread distribution of ARVs. The country also became the first in Africa to approve CAB-LA, a long-acting injectable HIV prevention medication, highlighting its commitment to innovative treatment and prevention strategies.

However, the US policy shift has raised concerns about the long-term sustainability of HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria programmes in Zimbabwe. Dr. Madzima emphasized the need for continued resource mobilization to ensure the success of these initiatives.

“The AIDS levy is a very limited resource. Remember that part of it is collected in local currency, and it’s difficult to then buy things from outside the country,” he explained. “So, it will not be able to cater to all the shortfalls that will happen in the health sector. We can only stretch it up to a point. It’s not an infinite resource; it’s very limited.”

In response to the funding cuts, the government has pledged to strengthen domestic resource mobilization to support the health sector. Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube recently announced plans to redirect earmarked taxes, such as the sugar content tax and a proposed tax on fast foods, towards health initiatives.

Speaking from Davos, Switzerland, where he attended the World Economic Forum, Prof Ncube reiterated the government’s commitment to prioritizing health and ensuring that no one is denied treatment due to financial constraints.

While the current ARV stockpile provides a buffer against immediate disruptions, the long-term sustainability of Zimbabwe’s HIV response remains a concern. The government, alongside NAC, is exploring innovative funding mechanisms and strategies to mitigate the impact of reduced international aid.

As the country navigates these challenges, the focus remains on maintaining the progress achieved in HIV prevention and treatment, ensuring that Zimbabwe continues to lead the way in the fight against the epidemic.

