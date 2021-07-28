News Ticker

Zimbabwe approves Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine

July 28, 2021 Staff Reporter Health, Main 0




THE Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe has authorised the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine with effect from 25 July 2021. It becomes the first Western vaccine approved for use against the coronavirus in the country.

Source – Byo24




Copyright © 2021 | The Zimbabwe Mail Online - Your News! Your Views! Your Life!