Young doctor killed after being knocked down by runaway tyre

CHINHOYI – A young medical doctor died in Chinhoyi on Wednesday after he was struck by a wheel which had accidentally dislodged from a Scania haulage truck travelling along the Chirundu-Harare highway.

Police announced Wednesday 30-year-old Tinotenda Madzima met the fateful incident Wednesday morning.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police reports a fatal road traffic accident involving a Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital Government Medical Officer, Dr Tinotenda Madzima (30) which occurred on 03 January 2024 at about 7AM at the 116 kilometre peg along Harare-Chirundu Road.

“The doctor was walking along the road when he was hit on the back by a wheel which had dislodged from a Scania haulage truck which was travelling towards Harare. The victim died on the spot,” police said.

The freak incident followed an almost similar one which happened four days earlier in which ZRP Marondera Traffic police Constable Mironga died after she was hit by a truck wheel which has also accidentally dislodged from a moving truck along the Harare-Mutare highway. – ZimLive

