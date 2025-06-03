WHO on alert over new COVID variant

Spread the love

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a cautionary advisory urging countries to remain vigilant and closely monitor the evolution of new COVID-19 variants, emphasizing the importance of preventing healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed. The WHO also continues to advocate for active vaccination efforts to curb the spread of emerging strains.

A newly identified variant, NB.1.8.1, has already contributed to a rise in COVID-19 cases across Europe and the United States. Virology expert Julio Lopez explained that current data suggests this variant may spread more easily and has the potential to partially evade immunity gained from previous infections or vaccination.

The primary symptoms associated with NB.1.8.1 include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, nasal congestion or runny nose, recent loss of taste or smell, fatigue, and muscle or body aches.

This strain, a derivative of the Omicron variant, was first discovered in January 2025 and initially reported in Egypt, Thailand, and the Maldives. Health authorities worldwide are urged to maintain close surveillance and continue promoting vaccinations to mitigate the impact of this evolving threat.

