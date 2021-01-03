WHO commends Zimbabwe for strict lockdown

The World Health Organisation (W.H.O) has applauded government for announcing new lockdown restrictions in the wake of a spike in covid-19 cases in the country.

The covid-19 curve is pointing northwards, with the country recording its highest figure of 490 infections this Saturday, which is almost double the number of 262 cases confirmed the previous day on Friday.

The situation seems to be getting worse by each day, with over 1300 cases and 19 deaths having been recorded since the start of the festive season.

These statistics should give Zimbabweans every reason to worry, considering that gone are the days when the country would average 7 cases a day in around May last year.

Authorities are not taking anything to chance and the World Health Organisation is impressed by the new lockdown regulations announced by government this Saturday.

“The government intervention has come at the right moment. We have witnessed complacency within the people of Zimbabwe with the recent developments during the just ended festive season. This is worrisome indeed. Fighting Covid-19 requires complementary measure from across sectors including individuals who need to play their part in adhering to Covid-19 regulations,” says Dr. Alex Gasasira, W.H.O country representative.

Commenting on the new covid-19 variant that has already been confirmed in neighbouring South Africa, Dr. Gasasira said they are closely monitoring the situation in Zimbabwe.

“It is too early to confirm the existence of the new variant in Zimbabwe until test results confirm. It is however difficult to tell at the moment but the figures themselves may proves the existence of the variant,” he commented.

Government this Saturday tightened lockdown regulations that will see an all-night curfew being enforced, while churches, bars, bottle stores and restaurants will be shut for the next 30 days.