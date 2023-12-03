Victims urged to report rape within 72 hours, in case of HIV

CHIREDZI – Victims of rape must report to Police within 72 hours in case the suspect is HIV positive, a Victim Friendly Court stakeholders meeting has been told.

Regional Magistrate Judith Zuyu told ZRP officers at the meeting held in Chiredzi on Friday to take advantage of 16 days of activism against gender-based violence and raise awareness on this crucial information.

The meeting was told that the only available remedy against HIV infection, Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP) works within the first 72 hours of the act.

The issue was raised after Police indicated that a number of arrested rapists are HIV positive.

“Police should use the 16 days of activism against gender-based violence to raise awareness on the need to report rape immediately. Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP), the drug administered to stop infection with HIV only works within the 72 hours of the act. There should therefore be no delay in reporting rape,” said Zuyu.

Chiredzi Victim Friendly Unit Police officer Ruzai Muguraguri said her charges were ready for the awareness and pleaded with stakeholders to help them to intensify the campaign.

Stakeholders who attended the meeting include Msasa, Childline, Prisons, Prosecutors, Police from Zaka, Chiredzi, Chikombedzi and Mwenezi, lawyers and health sector workers are ready for the 16 days.

