Unilever Donates Ventilators, PPE to Parirenyatwa Hospital

Global consumer goods producer, Unilever has donated personal protective equipment and multiple purpose cleaners to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals to help the fight against Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking during the handover ceremony Thursday morning, Unilever Zimbabwe Managing Director Tendayi Mashingaidze said they felt compelled to throw their weight behind global and national efforts to protect lives and livelihoods from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Through our brands that include Domestos and Lifebuoy, we aim to improve hygiene and sanitation at Parirenyatwa which often experience high human traffic. We felt compelled to play our part to assist Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, one of the Covid-19 designated treatment centres with the resources they need,” said Mashingaidze.

Unilever Zimbabwe also donated 10 ventilator machines used to treat chronic conditions that affect breathing.

“We donated ten ventilators and some personal protective equipment in readiness to the anticipated third wave, which we pray should not come, but should that happen, there is a need to stay prepared.

“As a company, we encourage all citizens to adhere to the government and World Health Organization’s Covid-19 requirements, including but not limited to, regular handwashing, sanitization, wearing of face masks and physical distancing,” he added.

The donation includes 10 ventilators, 20 cases of each hygiene and sanitation products Domestos, Lifebuoy soap, Lifebuoy hand sanitizers and 500 personal protective equipment.

The Finance Director for Parirenyatwa hospital Mercy Sanzira thanked Unilever for the timeous donation promising to put everything to good use.

“Parirenyatwa is one of the COVID-19 designated treatment Centers in Harare and we have had a hard time financing the isolation center and with this donation ,we know service delivery will run smoothly. There could be a possibility of a third wave and if it comes, we are ready, Thanks to Unilever!”