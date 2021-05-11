UK issues fresh travel warning to Zimbabwe

The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to:

the whole of Zimbabwe based on the current assessment of COVID-19 risks.

From 9 January, visitors arriving into England who have been in or transited through Zimbabwe in the previous 10 days will not be permitted entry. British and Irish nationals, and third country nationals with residence rights in the UK arriving in England from Zimbabwe will be required to quarantine in a hotel. Different requirements apply for arrivals into Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

The FCDO is not advising those already travelling in Zimbabwe to leave at this time. Travellers should follow the advice of the local authorities on how best to protect themselves and others, including any measures that they bring in to control the virus. You should contact your tour operator or airline if you have any questions about your return journey.