Ugandan Doctors Kneel Before Museveni, Beg Him To Run For Presidency Again In 2026

KAMPALA, Uganda – Some Ugandan medical practitioners who are members of the Uganda Medical Association (UMA) have knelt before President Yoweri Museveni, asking him to run for the presidency in 2026.

Led by their president, Dr Samuel Odong Oledo, the health workers, dressed in their medical regalia, are seen in a video going on their knees before the president’s dais at what appears to be a social function.

“Your Excellency, thank you. You have uplifted us (medical practitioners). We kneel before you after assessing that you are capable. We have assessed that you have the power. You have everything needed,” Dr Oledo, who is speaking in Luganda, was quoted as having told the long-serving Head of State by the local newspaper The Monitor.

“Help us and contest again in 2026 and take us ahead as you secure our future. We want Uganda to reach where God expects it to be.”

This happened reportedly during the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) Youth Patriotism Symposium at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on Saturday.

Museveni, 78, has been in power since 1986 when he ascended to power through guerrilla warfare.

Dr Oledo has however come under heavy criticism since making the remarks, with a section of the UMA members even calling for his resignation.

UMA’s deputy president, Edith Nakku-Jolaba, and the association’s secretary general, Herbert Luswata, say Oledo made the comments in his personal capacity and not on behalf of the association.

“The act of kneeling by Dr Oledo and the team doesn’t represent the Modus Operandi of the Association,” Nakku-Jolaba and Luswata said in a joint statement, adding that UMA “is nonpartisan and therefore, does not participate in political activities of partisan nature.”

Source: Citizen Digital

