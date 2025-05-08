U.S. Slashes $50 Million in Health Aid to Zambia Over Theft of Medical Supplies

Spread the love

LUSAKA, Zambia – The United States has announced it will cut US$50 million from its annual health aid to Zambia, citing what it describes as “widespread theft” of donated medical supplies.

The decision comes after investigations revealed that nearly half of the 2,000 pharmacies surveyed across the country were illegally selling drugs and medical supplies that were meant to be provided to the public at no cost.

U.S. Ambassador to Zambia, Michael Gonzales, confirmed the findings, stating that the diversion of these supplies represents a serious breach of trust in the aid system. “We have uncovered evidence that medicines and supplies intended for free public distribution are being sold for profit,” he said.

The cut affects a significant portion of the US$128 million that the U.S. provides annually to Zambia for health-related programmes, including medicines and essential medical equipment. According to the U.S. embassy, American funding makes up nearly one-third of Zambia’s public health expenditure.

Officials emphasised that the reduction in funding is strictly tied to the issue of mismanagement and theft, and is not related to broader U.S. foreign aid cuts under former President Donald Trump’s administration.

The move is expected to impact several health programmes in Zambia, which has long depended on international assistance to maintain its healthcare services.

