Top surgeon returns to work, calls for dialogue

One of the top surgeons who was leading the doctors strike since September 14 when senior doctors joined their juniors has announced his return to work.

In a recorded Whatsapp message to his fellow consultants today, which he later confirmed to The Herald, Dr David Chimuka who is a cardiothoracic surgeon called on his colleagues to consider going back to work while pursuing all avenues to meet President Mnangagwa with their grievances.

“At the last meeting we had with the Minister we said we need to go above the emergency but not at 100 percent, but we need to start opening our wards and we do whatever we can but in the meantime we make all efforts and open up all avenues to go and see the President, so that we tell him what we feel. He must hear our own words,” said Dr Chimuka.

He said he was ready to recruit other like-minded senior doctors to go and meet the President, an avenue that will be pursued while at work.

“As far as I am concerned, I am now going to work, I don’t think I am betraying you. If I see any patients who need to be admitted, I will definitely admit that patient and do my best to save that patient,” said Dr Chimuka.

Earlier on, Dr Chimuka had said he visited Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he witnessed the return of all junior doctors, though they were not doing much because of the absence of their seniors in the wards.