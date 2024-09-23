Sugar Tax on Beverages Raises ZiG248.9 Million for Cancer Drugs and Equipment

Spread the love

HARARE — The sugar tax introduced in Zimbabwe’s national budget to fund cancer drug and equipment procurement has already raised ZiG248.9 million (approximately US$18 million), according to Finance, Economic Development, and Investment Promotion Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube.

Responding to questions in the National Assembly from Emakhendeni-Luveve legislator Descent Bajila, Prof. Ncube revealed that the tax, levied on the sugar content of beverages, brought in ZiG7.9 million in its first quarter. Cumulative collections have since reached ZiG248.9 million.

Prof. Ncube said the Treasury is collaborating with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to expedite the procurement of cancer treatment machines and drugs for hospitals across Zimbabwe. “We are working speedily with the Ministry of Health and Child Care through the procurement processes so that we can acquire these machines and drugs as soon as possible,” he said.

He added that once the first cancer machines are delivered, members of the National Assembly will be invited to witness their installation in hospitals.

The sugar tax, initially set at US$0.002 per gram of sugar in beverages, was halved following concerns from beverage producers and retailers. The tax aims to reduce excessive sugar consumption, which health experts worldwide have linked to various health issues, including cancer.

Cancer cases have been rising in Zimbabwe, with prostate cancer being the most common among men and cervical cancer the leading type among women.

In related news, the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development is working on a corporate social responsibility policy to ensure mining companies contribute to local communities before being issued licenses. Deputy Mines and Mining Development Minister Polite Kambamura informed the National Assembly that the policy will require mining companies to implement community-benefiting programs in the areas where they operate.

