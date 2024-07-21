Sugar Tax Generates US$8 Million for Cancer Care, Says Prof. Mthuli Ncube

Spread the love

HARARE – The Zimbabwean government has successfully raised over US$8 million from the newly implemented sugar tax in the first half of the year, Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube announced.

These funds will be allocated towards purchasing cancer diagnosis and treatment equipment for public hospitals.

Introduced in the 2024 National Budget, the sugar tax aims to combat rising health issues associated with the consumption of sugary beverages.

Health Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora confirmed the allocation of these funds, emphasizing their importance in bolstering the nation’s healthcare capabilities.

“I am glad to say that the Ministry of Finance has confirmed there is US$8 million now available for us to utilize,” said Dr. Mombeshora. “This is going to target procurement of cancer treatment machines and cancer treatment supplies and drugs.”

The sugar tax has been a significant public health initiative, aimed at reducing the consumption of sugary drinks, which are linked to numerous health problems, including obesity, diabetes, and dental issues. By redirecting the revenue from this tax to healthcare, the government seeks to address both the prevention and treatment of major health concerns.

The allocation of funds for cancer care is particularly critical, as Zimbabwe has faced challenges in providing adequate cancer treatment due to a lack of resources. The new equipment and supplies are expected to enhance the capacity of public hospitals to diagnose and treat cancer, potentially improving outcomes for many patients.

Minister Ncube’s announcement underscores the government’s commitment to utilizing innovative fiscal policies to support public health initiatives. The success of the sugar tax in generating significant revenue within a short period highlights its potential as a sustainable source of funding for critical health services.

As the government continues to implement such measures, the focus remains on improving the overall health and well-being of the population, ensuring that the benefits of economic policies are felt across all sectors of society.

