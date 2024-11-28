Starlink Revolutionises Telehealth in Zimbabwe, Improving Healthcare Access in Rural Areas

Spread the love

HARARE – In Zimbabwe, Starlink’s high-speed internet is driving a significant shift in the nation’s healthcare landscape, especially for rural communities.

The satellite internet service, according to DevX is enhancing telehealth services, making healthcare more accessible to remote areas where medical facilities and professionals are limited.

One such beneficiary is Precious Chinonzura, a 30-year-old small business owner from the village of Nhedziwa. In early November, Chinonzura sought medical help at a local telehealth booth after struggling with bladder pain for over a month. Through an online consultation, she connected with a doctor who diagnosed her with a bladder infection and prescribed medication. By evening, the medication was delivered to her village from a telehealth booth in Chakohwa, about 22 kilometres away.

“The doctor told me I had a bladder infection and needed treatment. I had privacy and spoke freely to the doctor,” Chinonzura said, expressing her satisfaction with the consultation process. “It was so convenient. I didn’t have to travel to the city for help.”

Telehealth has been gaining global traction, but it is a relatively new concept in Zimbabwe. The successful integration of this service, facilitated by reliable internet connectivity from Starlink, is addressing critical healthcare challenges in a country where access to medical care is often hindered by long distances and under-resourced facilities.

ZimSmart Villages, an organization focused on establishing telehealth services in Zimbabwe, has been at the forefront of this innovation. Since February, it has set up 16 e-health centres across the country, connecting two of them to Starlink’s fast, low-latency internet. The organization plans to link five more centres by the end of November.

Tawanda Njerere, co-founder and COO of ZimSmart Villages explained how the internet service has significantly improved virtual healthcare. “Advanced internet provides the fast, low-latency connectivity that virtual consultations need for real-time telepresence on BatsiHealth,” Njerere said. “Our doctors can conduct video consultations with near in-person clarity, enabling accurate diagnoses.”

Zimbabwe’s healthcare system has been plagued by challenges such as corruption, resource shortages, and poor infrastructure. Basic medications, like paracetamol, are often scarce, forcing many citizens to rely on private healthcare options. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Zimbabwe’s doctor-to-patient ratio is among the lowest in Africa, further exacerbating the issue.

Despite the clear benefits of telehealth, there are concerns about the affordability of this technology. A basic Starlink internet kit costs $170, with a $30 monthly subscription, while the high-end kit is priced at $350, with a $50 monthly fee. These costs are substantial compared to Zimbabwe’s average income, where a teacher’s monthly salary is about $350.

Admire Mare, head of the communication and media studies department at the University of Johannesburg, warned that these costs could deepen existing inequalities. “There’s a risk that the high cost will reproduce existing inequalities, as only the wealthy can afford it,” Mare said. However, the presence of fast internet is already driving local providers to lower their prices. Zimbabwe’s largest mobile operator, Econet, recently reduced the price of its SmartBiz internet package by 25%.

Willard Shoko, an internet researcher and consultant, believes that high-speed internet can transform healthcare delivery. “Connecting hospitals and clinics to high-speed internet allows for real-time collaboration between doctors worldwide. This can be the difference between a life saved and a life lost,” he emphasized.

For residents like Chinonzura in Nhedziwa, Starlink’s internet and the associated telehealth services are already making a significant impact. Without these services, Chinonzura would have had to travel to Mutare, 83 km away, or even to Harare, which is nearly 350 km away.

“I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know it was possible,” Chinonzura said. “I will come here whenever I feel sick for consultation and check-ups.”

The rise of Starlink and telehealth services in Zimbabwe marks a turning point in how technology is improving access to healthcare for rural communities. It offers new hope for many Zimbabweans, bringing efficient medical solutions to people who have long struggled to receive basic healthcare.

This development reflects the power of technology in transforming healthcare systems, making it possible for more people to access quality medical services, regardless of their geographic location.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...