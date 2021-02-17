South African Covid-19 Variant Hits Zimbabwe

INFORMATION Minister Monica Mutsvangwa says the new South African Covid-19 variant has seized the country and now dominates most cases of the dreaded pandemic being recorded locally.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing Tuesday, Mutsvangwa said it was time citizens became even more vigilant and adhere to control measures.

“Cabinet wishes to inform the nation that results of the genomic sequencing recently conducted indicate that the type of Covid-19 virus that the nation had in 2020 has receded,” she said.

“There is now a 61% dominance of the new South African variant of the Covid-19 virus which spreads faster and has a higher fatality rate.

“Accordingly, the nation now needs to be more vigilant than before and adhere to Covid-19 prevention and control measures.

“Security personnel have therefore been directed to intensify monitoring and enforcement in order to enhance compliance.”

Zimbabwe shares a busy border with South Africa, the worst affected African country in terms of Covid-19 infections.

South Africa on Monday opened its land borders but Zimbabwe has kept its own borders shut as it tries to suppress the deadly pandemic.

Meanwhile, Mutsvangwa said as of this Tuesday, cabinet was informed that the country’s cumulative Covid-19 cases stood at 35 045, with 29 959 recoveries, 1 393 deaths, a case fatality rate of 4.0%, and a recovery rate of 85,5%.

Indications are that 33 348 cases contracted the virus through local transmission.

Active cases are now 3 693, while the cumulative number of infected Health Care Workers is 3 909, with 17 deaths.

Generally, the surge in cases is coming under control.