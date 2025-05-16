Scott Sakupwanya’s Medical Centre Offers Free Ultrasound Scans and Antenatal Care in Mabvuku

Spread the love

HARARE – Expecting mothers in Mabvuku and surrounding areas are now receiving free antenatal care and ultrasound scan services, thanks to a new community health initiative by businessman and philanthropist Scott Sakupwanya.

Through the Scottland Medical Centre and Maternity, which opened in March 2025, the programme aims to improve maternal and prenatal health outcomes by providing essential healthcare to women who would otherwise struggle to access or afford such services.

The facility offers completely free ultrasound scans and Antenatal Care (ANC) to pregnant women, as well as medical support to elderly patients and vulnerable individuals suffering from chronic conditions. The initiative is part of Sakupwanya’s broader campaign to uplift healthcare standards in Mabvuku and promote access to quality health services.

“We are committed to ensuring that no expecting mother in Mabvuku is left behind due to financial constraints,” said a representative from the medical centre. “Our goal is to support safe pregnancies and early detection of complications through free, accessible care.”

Antenatal Care Clinics are held three times a week — Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:00 AM to 1:00 PM — and include comprehensive prenatal check-ups, health education sessions, screening for maternal complications, and referrals to specialists when necessary.

Community members have welcomed the initiative, praising it as a much-needed intervention in a high-density suburb where many residents cannot afford private medical care. One local mother described the service as “a blessing,” saying, “These free check-ups give me peace of mind about my baby’s health.”

The opening of the facility comes as part of Sakupwanya’s continued social outreach efforts, following the launch of several community development projects in the area. His involvement in healthcare, especially maternal support, has drawn both local attention and commendation.

As demand grows, the Scottland Medical Centre is expected to expand its reach, potentially serving as a model for similar community-based health initiatives in other high-density suburbs across Zimbabwe.

