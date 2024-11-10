SADC Ministers of Health Commit to Strengthening Health Systems and Combating Regional Health Threats

Spread the love

HARARE — SADC Ministers of Health and Ministers responsible for HIV & AIDS convened in Harare on November 7, underscoring a unified commitment to tackle pressing health challenges in the region.

Zimbabwe’s Minister of Health and Child Care, Hon. Dr. Douglas Mombeshora, who chairs the SADC Ministerial Committee on Health, highlighted the need for decisive action against diseases such as HIV, TB, and malaria.

“The health threats we face demand swift and effective measures,” said Dr. Mombeshora. “Implementing the resolutions from this meeting will be crucial for advancing health outcomes and demonstrating our collective resolve to improve health across SADC.”

During the meeting, ministers discussed recent disease outbreaks and encouraged prompt information-sharing among member states to prevent cross-border transmission. They praised the Africa Centres for Disease Control and other international partners for their support and directed the SADC Secretariat to accelerate the development of a regional health data dashboard to enhance response coordination. Local and regional manufacturing of medicines and vaccines was also emphasised to bolster the region’s health security.

Vaccine-preventable diseases, especially among children, were a key concern. The ministers stressed the importance of reaching unvaccinated children and restoring disrupted immunization services in hard-to-reach areas, especially in the wake of COVID-19.

SADC Deputy Secretary for Regional Integration, Ms. Angele Makombo Ntumba, urged active participation in the ongoing negotiations for the Pandemic Treaty and the revised International Health Regulations, set to conclude by the 2025 World Health Assembly. “These instruments are essential for building resilient, sustainable health systems to prepare for future pandemics,” she noted.

Ms. Ntumba also addressed the region’s underinvestment in healthcare, specifically in surgical care. She highlighted the SADC Secretariat’s collaboration with WHO and the SADC Regional Collaborative Centre to create a Regional Strategy on Surgical, Obstetrics, and Anaesthesia Care to strengthen healthcare access across all levels.

Progress in the HIV response was applauded, with the region experiencing a 57% drop in new infections and a 52% reduction in AIDS-related deaths in 2023. However, ministers voiced concern over Madagascar’s rising HIV incidence, pledging increased support from SADC and international partners.

The ministers endorsed a strategy on obesity prevention, with data showing that adult overweight and obesity rates in SADC range between 25% and 55%. They called on member states to address unhealthy eating habits to curb the rising prevalence of non-communicable diseases, which place a heavy burden on health systems.

The SADC HIV and AIDS Epidemic Report 2024 was also endorsed, with ministers calling for enhanced efforts to eliminate vertical transmission of HIV, syphilis, and hepatitis B, and to increase treatment access for children and adolescents.

The meeting concluded with a call for stronger health financing, encouraging engagement with the private sector and promoting South-South learning to implement health financing reforms effectively.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...