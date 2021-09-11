PSMAS introduces long-term medical scheme

PREMIER Services Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) has introduced a Chronic Medicine Programme aimed at providing crucial services to members requiring treatment for long-term medical conditions.

Some of the illnesses which will be covered by the programme include asthma, heart disease, chronic renal, diabetes mellitus, epilepsy, hypertension, Parkinson’s disease, rheumatoid arthritis, schizophrenia, as well as HIV and Aids.

The programme is designed to benefit both members and beneficiaries alike. In order to benefit from the programme, members with chronic conditions would be required to register at the nearest PSMAS branch or PSMI unit after having provided a PSMAS membership card, national identity card and current prescription from a doctor. Once registered on the chronic medicine facility, one would be assured of a regular monthly supply of registered medication and these will be ordered and reserved for each eligible member.

The medicines will be available from the nearest registered PSMI pharmacy or registered collection point. This initiative also comes with extra convenience as members have an option of getting medicines delivered at their door-step at no cost, provided it is within a 20-kilometre radius.

PSMAS Managed Care director Munyaradzi Mujuru said this initiative is one of the many healthcare programmes the medical aid society was seized with to improve quality of life.

“We have taken a step in bringing convenience to our members by ensuring that all those living with chronic conditions have access to medicines at all times. Our aim is to improve the quality of life and health outcomes for a variety of chronic conditions for our members,” Mujuru said.

He also urged members to take advantage of the initiative while also highlighting that negotiations were underway, with other service providers to register PSMAS members for this programme

In Zimbabwe, non-communicable diseases are estimated to account for 31% of total deaths, with diabetes, hypertension and asthma the main killers. – News Hawks