PSMAS Introduces Chronic Care Programme

IN AN effort to improve access to medications for members with chronic medical conditions, Premier Services Medical Aid Society (PSMAS) has introduced a Chronic Medicine Programme with effect from today (Wednesday).

The Chronic Medicine Programme was established to provide a service to members requiring treatment for chronic medical conditions.

PSMAS is dedicated to managing chronic medicine use in a manner that is beneficial to the health of members, and to ensuring quality care through holistic member care. The programme is designed to benefit both members and beneficiaries alike.

Members with chronic conditions are required to register at the nearest PSMAS branch or PSMI unit in order to benefit from the program.

The following documents are required on registration: – PSMAS membership card, National ID, and current prescription from a doctor. Chronic conditions covered include, but are not limited to, the following: Asthma, Heart Disease, Chronic Renal, Diabetes Mellitus, Epilepsy, Hypertension, Parkinson’s disease, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Schizophrenia, and HIV & AIDs.

Once you are registered on the chronic medicine facility, you are assured of regular monthly supply of your registered medication and these will be ordered and reserved for each eligible member.

The medicines will be available from your nearest registered PSMI pharmacy or registered collection point. This initiative also comes with extra convenience as members have an option of getting medicines delivered at their doorstep at no cost, provided it is within a 20km radius.

PSMAS Managed Care Director, Dr Munyaradzi Mujuru said this initiative is one of the many healthcare programmes the Society was seized with to improve quality of life for all its members.

“We have taken a step in bringing convenience to our members by ensuring that all those living with chronic conditions have access to medicines at all times. Our aim is to improve the quality of life and health outcomes for a variety of chronic conditions for our members,” said Dr Mujuru.

He said this initiative aligns well with the Society’s renewed commitment to caring for its members.

“We, therefore, encourage our members living with chronic conditions to take advantage of this initiative and register at either PSMAS or PSMI units. Negotiations are also underway, with other service providers to also register our members for this programme,” he said.

In Zimbabwe, Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) are estimated to account for 31% of total deaths, with diabetes, hypertension and asthma as the main killers.

PSMAS is concerned with the continued increase in related to non-communicable diseases in the country despite the fact that a majority of NCDs are preventable and manageable since they are associated with lifestyle behaviours.

The Society feels obligated to contribute to the national cause through availing of access to chronic medicines to its members, thereby reducing morbidity and mortality related to NCDs.

In addition, the Society, through the Premier Lifestyle program seeks to continue promoting healthy lifestyles and healthy living through wellness initiatives already in place.

Since its inception, PSMAS has been at the forefront of helping people access affordable healthcare.

The Society is committed to ensuring access to affordable quality healthcare services not only to its members but to the entire nation and will continue rolling out initiatives towards this goal.