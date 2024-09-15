Poly clinic construction making progress

Spread the love

The construction of the City of Harare’s new polyclinic in Marlborough is progressing with the foundation of the medical facility completed.

The facility is expected to serve residents from Harare West Constituency, providing essential health services including low-cost maternity care.

The polyclinic is an extension of the current Marlborough Clinic and will include a maternity wing, making it the largest health facility in the area.

Marlborough is set to be the first low-density suburb to have a Polyclinic, which is going to be constructed alongside a Fire Station and an Early Childhood Development (ECD) Centre.

The construction of the Fire Station is expected to boost emergency services response times in the north-western suburbs as there were no such services in the area.

It is part of a larger development initiative that also includes a new fire station and a preschool.

City of Harare health director, Dr Prosper Chonzi expressed excitement about the project as it will also cater to residents who cannot afford private healthcare.

“This polyclinic will change the landscape of healthcare in Marlborough, it will provide much-needed services to residents who cannot afford private healthcare,” he said.

“We are thrilled to see the foundation completed and work continuing,” he said.

He added that the clinic will also provide affordable private health care services to residents and the city will invite specialist doctors like orthopaedics and general physicians to render services to the people.

“These doctors will utilize theatre and admission facilities that will be available at this clinic for a nominal fee,” he said.

“This arrangement which is also available in central hospitals will ensure financial sustainability of the facility.

Ward 41 Councillor Kudzai Kadzombe confirmed that construction work at the polyclinic was on track.

“The foundation is now in place, and we are working hard to ensure everything progresses smoothly,” she said.

“This facility will have advanced equipment and services for all members of our community, making healthcare more accessible for everyone.”

