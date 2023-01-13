Parirenyatwa receives US$400k equipment

PARIRENYATWA Group of Hospitals has received equipment and machinery worth US$400 000 to ease challenges the institution faces.

The donation, which consists of hospital beds, incubators, gloves, pharmaceuticals and injections, among others, is courtesy of the African Diaspora Development Institute (ADDI).

Speaking at the handover ceremony, ADDI president and founder, Ambassador Arikana Chihombori Quao, said they want to ensure that the hospital is well equipped.

“This is the least we can do to help in the great work you do under difficult circumstances. Hospital staff should not be affected in their work by inadequate machinery. They will be forced to make decisions that affect the well-being of patients,” she said.

She said Zimbabweans should commit themselves to helping others where necessary.

“Let us make a commitment that just like what other countries are doing, we can also help develop the country. Let us all create unity of purpose,” said Arikana.

She commended hospital staff for maintaining standards.

Speaking at the same occasion, ADDI vice-president, Damian Cook, said this is just the beginning as they will extend to other parts of the country.

“We are looking forward to working hand-in-hand with the hospital to create a favourable place for all Zimbabweans.”

The institution’s chief executive, Dr Aspect Maunganidze, promised to use the machinery effectively.

“We are honoured to be the first institution you have partnered with here in Zimbabwe. I want to promise you that Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals will make good use of the machinery.

“Unlike other donations where organisations donate what they have, we sent specifications as our teams chose appropriate equipment.

“We received exactly what we asked for, and I assure you that our teams will make good use of the equipment. We want to make sure that our people acquire the best health services,” he said. – H-Metro

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook



Email

LinkedIn



Reddit

Pinterest



WhatsApp

Skype





Like this: Like Loading...