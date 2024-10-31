Old Mutual Partners with Eye Institute to Launch Eye Health Initiative in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

Harare – In a landmark move to address Zimbabwe’s pressing eye health issues, Old Mutual has announced a strategic partnership with the Eye Institute, founded by Dr. Ron Mhizha, to improve access to critical eye care services across the country.

This collaboration, which prioritises the well-being of vulnerable groups, including pensioners, is set to kick off with a pilot project in Manicaland, aiming to make significant strides in community healthcare access and quality.

The initiative aligns with Zimbabwe’s National Eye Health Strategy 2021-2025, which was launched to combat the primary causes of blindness in the country—cataracts, glaucoma, eye trauma, measles, and retinoblastoma. Building on the previous 2014-2018 strategy, the current plan aims to prevent avoidable blindness through sustainable, accessible eye care that includes preventive, therapeutic, and rehabilitative services.

This joint effort between Old Mutual and the Zimbabwe Eye Institute will focus on essential screenings, treatments, and surgeries, addressing conditions that are often preventable and treatable through primary care interventions. Limited access to eye care in underprivileged areas has long been a barrier, and Old Mutual’s involvement underscores its commitment to responsible business practices and social impact by helping to close this healthcare gap.

A pilot Eye Camp is scheduled from October 21 to October 25, 2024, during which cataract surgeries and other critical eye procedures will be conducted. Over the past few years, patients have been identified through wellness and eye screening programmes in partnership with organisations such as the Eastern Highlands Trust and the Guta Clinic, creating a backlog of individuals now in need of surgical intervention.

Lillian Mbayiwa, Head Executive of Public Affairs and Sustainability at Old Mutual Zimbabwe, highlighted the organisation’s dedication to community health. “Through our partnerships, like the one with The Eye Institute, we are committed to creating lasting positive change, fostering health and vitality for all Zimbabweans, young and old, and ensuring a healthier tomorrow,” Mbayiwa stated.

“We believe everyone deserves the opportunity to see the world clearly, and we are proud to play a role in expanding healthcare access to rural areas,” she added.

With over two decades of experience, the Eye Institute will bring its expertise in eye care to the partnership, supporting government efforts alongside donor organisations like the Council for the Blind. The project will see a team of skilled surgeons, optometrists, and dispensing opticians conduct screenings for presbyopia and perform up to 100 cataract surgeries during the pilot phase.

This collaboration not only aims to improve individual eye health but also reflects Old Mutual’s commitment to health equity and community development. Through this initiative, Zimbabweans will gain greater access to essential eye care, paving the way for a healthier and more visually inclusive future.

Source: News Day

