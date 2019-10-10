Nurses at Parirenyatwa hospital down tools

Nurses at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals have downed tools citing reasons of incapacitation amid the doctors nationwide crippling industrial action.

The nurses who were singing chants at the institution in demonstration against the government.

Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA) President, Enock Dongo said the 60 percent increment offered to them by government is not enough to sustain them.

Since 3 September, the doctors were not working and patients at the hospitals were getting temporary relief from the nurses who were reporting for duty for two to three days a week until Thursday when they downed tools.

The nurses tabled their grievances with the hospital authorities and are have been waiting for a response.

Doctor’s nationwide have declared incapacitation on the grounds that their salaries had lost buying power.

The nurses demonstration comes at a time when doctors have scaled down operations and are providing emergency hospital services only as a way of trying to force their employer to concede to their demands.

One of the reasons cited by doctors is that their remuneration is not in line with comparative remuneration trends in the region and their employer the Health Service Board indicated that the amounts mentioned in the memo by senior doctors are not reflective of the true picture.

Last Friday, parties to the health service bipartite negotiating panel agreed to a 60 percent increment on health sector specific allowances but the doctors’ representatives turned down the offer.