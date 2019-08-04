Nurse e-recruitment begins

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has started to receive online applications from aspiring nurses countrywide as exclusively revealed by this paper about two months ago

The recruitment follows an advertisement flighted in the media over the weekend.

Applications are being submitted using the Health Ministry’s electronic platform hh://mohcc.go.zw with August 31, 2019 being the cut-off date.

“The cost of accessing the electronic application form is RTGS$10 payable to MoHCC’s merchant code 334085 (no additional payments are required as this the only fee to be paid),” read the advert.

“The invitations for interviews which will be held at specified venues will be through the MoHCC e-recruitment electronic platform. Only candidates that meet the recruitment criteria will be shortlisted for interviews.”

Government has since revised the nurse recruitment policy, adding Mathematics to the two key subjects of the 5 “O” Levels required which used to be English Language and a Science subject.

A cut-off age of 17 and a half years to 30 years has also been added to the eligibility criteria, which has received overwhelming support from the health fraternity.

Meanwhile, Health and Child Care Minister Dr Obadiah Moyo has strongly warned would-be offenders who prey on unsuspecting applicants by pretending they can organise training vacancies for them that they would be dealt with severely.

“We are aware that a lot of our people are going to fall victim to both cyber criminals and some hospital workers into believing that they will be assisted to get training vacancies, but I want to warn that we will deal decisively with such rogue elements in our hospitals.

“No monies must be paid to anyone and this new recruiting method was made to avert corruption. Prospective candidates must utilise our platform and make sure it is the official platform. Individuals who are caught duping people will face the music. We are saying ‘zero tolerance to corruption in student nurse recruitment’.

Student nurse recruitment has been marred by corruption over the years with unsuspecting applicants being made to pay as much as US$2 000 to appear for an interview alone without any guarantee whatsoever of securing a place. This prompted Zacc to get involved in the recruitment processes last year.