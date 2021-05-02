New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe jump

It was not a big jump but new coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe rose from three, the lowest daily record since the beginning of the year, to 21 today.

Two people died and 14 recovered pushing the number of deaths to 1 570, that of recoveries to 35 634 and cases to 38 281.

Active cases also went up to 1 077 with 388 in Harare, 271 in Matebeleland South, 137 I Manicaland and 122 in Bulawayo.

More people today got the second dose than those who got their first jab with 1 967 getting fully immunized while 1 933 go the first dose.

So far 94 131 have gotten two doses and 430 068 the first dose.