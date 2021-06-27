New coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe drop to 424, but 11 die

The number of new coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe today dropped to 424 after peaking at 911 on Friday but there were 11 deaths up from 4 yesterday.

There have been 7 481 cases and 142 deaths so far this month with Mashonaland West being the worst hit province. It currently has 2 789 active cases, followed by Harare with 957, the Midlands with 607 and Bulawayo, 471.

Deaths, four of which were in Harare today, have now risen to 1 736, cases to 46 442, recoveries to 37 817 and active cases to 6 889.

Fifty-six people recovered today, 22 of them in Bulawayo and 15 in Harare but these were cancelled out by new cases with Bulawayo registering 27 and Harare 37.

More than 25 000 people were vaccinated today with 8 961 getting the first jab to raise the total to 756 291 and 16 790 the second to bring the total to 518 969.