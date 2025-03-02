NetOne Expands Healthcare Access Through Innovative Telemedicine Initiative

Spread the love

In a significant step toward modernizing healthcare delivery in Zimbabwe, NetOne and Zim Smart Village have launched another OneHealth Telemedicine Virtual Hospital in Chirumhanzu, marking the latest addition to a growing network of over 22 telemedicine booths commissioned across the country.

The initiative, spearheaded by the First Lady of Zimbabwe, Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa, represents a revolutionary approach to healthcare accessibility, particularly in remote and underserved communities.

The program aligns seamlessly with Zimbabwe’s National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which emphasizes the critical role of technology in enhancing public service delivery and achieving universal health coverage.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, NetOne’s Acting Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Learnmore Musunda, highlighted the transformative potential of the virtual hospital system.

“This visionary project bridges the gap between healthcare providers and communities, ensuring that even the most remote areas have access to quality medical care,” he stated.

Zimsmarts CEO Dr Jokwiro emphasized the significance of the initiative to the modern day service delivery in healthcare.

“The virtual hospitals represent a paradigm shift in healthcare delivery, eliminating the need for long-distance travel to access medical consultation”, he said.

“Through these facilities, patients can connect with healthcare professionals remotely, receiving timely medical advice and care through digital platforms. This innovation is particularly significant in rural areas where access to specialized medical care has historically been limited”, concludes Jokwiro.

The Member of Parliament for the area, Honorable Minister Barbra Rwodzi was also present at the event as the guest of honor.

She encouraged her constituents to make use of this new establishment.

She also focused on how the government has made deliberate efforts to make sure that Zimbabwe becomes an upper middle class economy by 2030.

“The telemedicine initiative strongly supports Zimbabwe’s Vision 2030 agenda of becoming an upper-middle-income economy by leveraging digital solutions to address healthcare challenges”, said Rwodzi.

“Chirumhanzu you have been remembered by the government, make thorough use of this establishment and showcase its usefulness so that more centres can be deployed to communities”, Rwodzi with a smile.

She concluded, “It also contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being) and SDG 10 (Reduced Inequalities) by improving access to healthcare services for marginalized communities”.

The successful implementation of over 22 telemedicine booths demonstrates the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for social development.

The initiative showcases how public-private partnerships, exemplified by the collaboration between NetOne and Zim Smart Village, can drive meaningful change in healthcare delivery.

As Zimbabwe continues to embrace digital transformation across various sectors, the telemedicine program stands as a testament to the country’s progress toward achieving its development goals while ensuring no one is left behind in accessing essential healthcare services. – News Hawk

