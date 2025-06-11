NBSZ Defends Blood Pricing Amid Public Outcry, Cites Cost Recovery Model

Spread the love

HARARE – The National Blood Services Zimbabwe (NBSZ) has mounted a robust defence of its blood pricing structure, insisting it operates on a strict cost-recovery basis, amid growing public outrage over the price of blood in private health institutions.

As the country gears up to mark World Blood Donor Day on June 14, a heated public debate has erupted across social media platforms, with some users expressing disbelief that a pint of blood can cost as much as US$1,000 in some private hospitals.

In a detailed response to ZimLive, NBSZ said it charges US$250 per pint — making just US$5 profit on each unit — with the remaining cost covering collection, testing, processing, and distribution. The organisation stressed that blood is provided free of charge in all public hospitals, with the government fully subsidising the cost for patients.

“We operate on a cost-recovery basis, meaning that we recover exactly what it costs us to collect, process, and distribute the blood,” NBSZ said. “That entire chain involves activities whose cumulative cost is currently US$245, so we charge US$250 to cover normal process losses.”

The public backlash was fuelled by comments from activist Freeman Chari, who questioned the justification for what he called a “100 percent markup.” Writing on X (formerly Twitter), Chari said the actual cost of processing a pint of blood should not exceed US$100, citing lower costs for consumables, labour, and storage.

“The most expensive item is the blood pack, which costs about $40–$50 in bulk. Screening and separation don’t cost more than $20. With labour and storage, the maximum cost should be $90,” Chari argued. “The NBSZ CEO in 2019 said it was $120. Why would they double that for a national service? A government for the people should subsidise blood. That’s what governments do.”

In response, NBSZ spokesperson Vicky Maponga defended the pricing structure, noting that while blood is donated freely, the process of ensuring it is safe for transfusion is resource-intensive.

“Once blood is donated, it undergoes rigorous testing, component separation, storage and distribution – all in line with international standards,” Maponga said. “The value chain from vein to vein is what incurs cost. Since 2018, blood has been free for all patients in public institutions thanks to direct government funding.”

For private sector patients, however, the US$250 charge is borne by individuals, which NBSZ says reflects the full cost of processing.

NBSZ CEO Lucy Marowa also addressed the controversy during a press briefing in Harare on Monday, where she outlined the organisation’s ongoing success in boosting donation volumes.

“This year, we are targeting to collect 97,500 units of blood, and as of mid-year, we’ve already reached 73 percent of that goal,” she said. “This builds on last year’s performance, where we collected 77,020 units, which was 82 percent of our target.”

Marowa said the upcoming World Blood Donor Day commemorations in Kadoma present an opportunity to further raise awareness and inspire new and regular donors.

“We are still calling upon Zimbabweans to continue giving blood because it comes in and goes out on a daily basis,” she added.

Despite the controversy, NBSZ maintains that its model ensures sustainability, safety, and availability of blood products—critical in a healthcare system where the demand for transfusions remains constant.