National AIDS Council recognised for top performance, progress in HIV targets

The National AIDS Council (NAC) emerged as one of the top-performing state entities at the recent 2025 Performance-based Contracts awards and signing ceremony, where the organisation was applauded for its achievements in the fight against HIV and AIDS.

The recognition comes following Zimbabwe’s attainment the 95-95-95 global targets to end HIV well ahead of schedule. The 95-95-95 strategy, set by UNAIDS, aims for 95 percent of people living with HIV to know their status, 95 percent of those diagnosed to be on treatment, and 95 percent of those on treatment achieving viral suppression.

“We have 97 percent of adults tested and aware of their HIV status, 96 percent of those diagnosed on effective antiretroviral treatment (ART), and 95 percent of those on treatment achieving viral suppression,” NAC chief executive officer Dr Bernard Madzima said.

Zimbabwe has also made strides in eliminating mother-to-child transmission of HIV, hepatitis B, and syphilis with transmission of HIV rates down from 11 percent to 7 percent. – Chronicle

