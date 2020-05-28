Mpilo nurse tests Covid-19 positive

FOUR people in Bulawayo including a nurse from Mpilo Central Hospital have tested positive for Covid-19.

The nurse from Cowdray Park suburb was yesterday sent home to self-isolate while the three others are admitted to the hospital.

Health workers at the public institution are being tested to determine if any of them had been in close contact with the infected nurse.

During yesterday’s post-Cabinet briefing, Information, the Minister of information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Cde Monica Mutsvangwa announced that Covid-19 cases had reached 132 countrywide with Bulawayo recording three more cases.

It was not immediately clear if the four Mpilo cases are part of the three which were announced yesterday.