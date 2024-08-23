Monkeypox Outbreak: Zimbabwe on High Alert

Spread the love

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has issued a warning to the public regarding the ongoing monkeypox (M-Pox) outbreak in neighbouring countries, including South Africa.

With no reported cases in Zimbabwe yet, the Ministry is taking proactive measures to prevent the spread of the disease and ensure the nation is prepared for any potential outbreak.

Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, is assuring the public that Zimbabwe is on high alert and has implemented robust surveillance and response activities to mitigate the risk of M-Pox transmission.

“The Ministry of Health and Child Care would like to warn the public of an ongoing outbreak of monkey Pox ( M-Pox) in non-endemic countries, including neighbouring South Africa,” the Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr Douglas Mombeshora was speaking through a statement issued to the nation.

“The MoHCC wishes to reassure the public that currently, no case has been reported in Zimbabwe and is monitoring the evolving situation of the m-pox outbreak in the region. The Ministry has also placed its structures on high alert and is conducting preparedness and response activities,” said Dr Mombeshora.

M-pox is a zoonotic viral infection from monkeys to humans. It has no cure. It is a rare viral infection that is endemic.

“The country had put high surveillance units at all ports of entry. Everyone coming into Zimbabwe goes past a walk-through temperature check. If one has a high temperature, tests will be run. The places visited are noted. If one had contact with anyone who had m-pox, then further tests are run.

The country has test kits and lessons learned from COVID-19 help in preparation as prevention remains a cornerstone of pandemic management.

The country had one case of a patient who presented with a lesion and had symptoms similar to m-pox. Tests were run, and the patient tested negative,” said Dr Mombeshora.

The current outbreak originated from Central Africa and spread to West Africa, and South Africa has reported 24 cases with three deaths.

“M-pox spreads through close contact with people, animals, or material infected with the virus.

Symptoms of M-Pox can include:

Fever

Rash (that can look like pimples or blisters that appear on the face, inside the mouth, or other parts of the body, especially hands, feet, and chest)

Headache

Muscle aches and backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

Respiratory symptoms include (e.g, sore throat, nasal congestion, or cough)

It is part of the same family of viruses as smallpox, and symptoms are similar but not related to chickenpox.

“The illness usually lasts 2 – 4 weeks.

Currently, there is no proven, safe treatment for monkeypox virus infection. However, the disease can be prevented through:

● Avoid contact with animals that could harbour the virus (including animals that are sick or that have been found dead in areas where m-pox occurs).

● Avoid contact with any materials, such as bedding, that have been in contact with a sick animal or person.

● Isolating infected patients from others who could be at risk for infection.

● Practicing good hand hygiene after contact with infected animals or humans such as washing hands with soap and water or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

● Using personal protective equipment (PPE) when caring for patients, said Dr Mombeshora.

The public is urged to report suspected cases to the nearest health facility as soon as possible or use our toll-free line: 2019.

Or the Ministry of Health and Child Care Public Relations Department, +263 772 945032

● Feedback: cathymwauyakufa@gmail.com

