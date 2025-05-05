Minister Slams State of Healthcare, Urges Mnangagwa to See Crisis Firsthand

Spread the love

HARARE – Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation, Tinoda Machakaire, has publicly criticised the deteriorating state of Zimbabwe’s healthcare system, describing it as a dire situation that demands urgent attention from the country’s leadership.

In a candid post on X (formerly Twitter), Machakaire revealed his distress after visiting a public health institution to check on a relative, saying he was left “deeply concerned” by the conditions he encountered.

“What I saw was deeply moving — a clear indication that many of our people are facing serious challenges,” wrote Machakaire on Sunday. “The growing public outcry over our healthcare system is not an exaggeration; it reflects the difficult experiences of many citizens.”

The deputy minister’s remarks come amid rising frustration from Zimbabweans over poor service delivery in public hospitals, where shortages of basic medical supplies, dilapidated infrastructure, and overwhelmed staff have become commonplace.

Machakaire, who is also a ZANU PF MP for Wedza South, directed his message to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, urging him to witness the situation for himself.

“Your Excellency… I respectfully plead with you: please find time from your busy schedule to visit these institutions yourself. There is no substitute for seeing, listening and understanding firsthand what our citizens are going through,” he wrote.

While acknowledging the President’s previous efforts and leadership qualities — describing him as compassionate and dedicated — Machakaire warned against the dangers of overlooking “important realities on the ground” in the pursuit of showcasing progress.

His comments have been widely shared online, with many praising him for breaking ranks to highlight the plight of ordinary citizens. Machakaire also commended fellow citizens who have spoken out on the issue, calling their advocacy a reflection of faith in responsive and people-centred leadership.

The statement marks one of the strongest public critiques of the country’s health sector by a sitting government official and is likely to add pressure on the authorities to take visible steps in addressing the crisis.

