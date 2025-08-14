Mental well-being is central to overall health-Dr Mombeshora

The Ministry of Health and Child Care and the City of Harare’s Health Department have partnered in integrating mental health screening and counselling into primary health care services.

This includes training of health workers to identify and manage mental health conditions and reduce stigma in communities and workplaces.

This was said by Health and Child Care Minister Dr Douglas Mombeshora in a speech read on his behalf by the chief director of Policy, Planning, Health Informatics Monitoring and Evaluation in his Ministry, Dr Stephen Banda, during the City of Harare Employee Wellness and Fun Fair at Rowan Martin today.

“Substance abuse, particularly among working adults, is a growing concern. In collaboration with City Health Department, we are scaling up rehabilitation services, workplace wellness programmes and peer support initiatives to help employees facing these challenges regain their health and dignity.

“Today’s wellness fun fair is more than a social gathering. It is an investment in the health of our workforce and by extension, the productivity and resilience of our city.

“By working hand in hand, the ministry, City Health Department and the people we serve, we can build a culture of prevention, care and support that allows every employee to thrive.”

In a speech read on his behalf by Mrs Margaret Nyakujara, Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Senator Charles Tawengwa said the city’s masterplan for 2025 to 2045 envisions Harare as a livable, sustainable and responsive urban centre for generations to come.

He said it is important to remember that even the best-crafted blueprints are lifeless without skilled, healthy and motivated hands that bring them to fruition.

Sen Tawengwa said the country is increasingly confronted by a rising tide of non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes and heart diseases.

“These are no longer issues limited to individuals, they threaten the productivity, resilience and overall capacity of our workforce,” he said.

“When the health of our staff is compromised, the ripple effects are felt throughout the city, undermining service delivery and ultimately affecting the well-being of more than two million residents who rely upon us.”

A unified approach by all stakeholders, he said, can help design and implement wellness programmes tailored to the city’s unique health challenges and ensure improved staff health translates tangibly into better service for citizens. – Herald