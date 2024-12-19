Masvingo Headmaster Stuck in India Rescued by Sir Wicknell’s Generosity

Spread the love

MASVINGO – Controversial Harare philanthropist and businessman Sir Wicknell Chivayo has stepped in to rescue Misheck Chenjerai, the headmaster of Chibaya Primary School in Masvingo, who was stranded in India after undergoing a successful open-heart operation.

Chenjerai faced a shortfall of US$3,000 that prevented his release from the hospital, which charges US$200 per day for accommodation. Sir Wicknell responded to an appeal for assistance by depositing a generous US$7,000 into Chenjerai’s account, covering the outstanding hospital bills and providing additional funds for his recovery.

“Done 100%. I see they had raised $4,000 and the shortfall was now US$3,000, but I just put US$7,000 so when they get back home, they have somewhere to start,” said Sir Wicknell.

Chenjerai underwent the operation after being diagnosed with rheumatic heart disease, a rare and life-threatening condition, along with a kidney ailment. During the procedure, additional complications were identified, which extended his hospital stay and increased his medical bills.

The shortfall arose despite initial fundraising efforts, which saw well-wishers raise US$4,000. A representative of the fundraising group, Friends of Misheck, Peter Mazuru, expressed gratitude to the public for their contributions and appealed for further support to settle the outstanding debt.

“He is still admitted at the hospital and will only be released after paying outstanding bills for his admission and treatment. His bills are currently at US$7,000, and delays in payment will see the shortfall rising,” Mazuru said.

Mazuru encouraged the public to continue assisting Chenjerai, highlighting the urgency of the matter due to the daily accommodation charges.

Chenjerai, a respected educator and former chairman of St Joseph Guild of the Roman Catholic Church, now has hope of returning home thanks to Sir Wicknell’s timely intervention. The additional funds provided will help Chenjerai and his family rebuild their lives as he recovers from the surgery.

The act of kindness has been widely praised, with many hailing Sir Wicknell for his generosity and for inspiring others to contribute to worthy causes.

