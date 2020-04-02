Masiyiwa’s solution for the shortage of hospital beds as Africa braces for Coronavirus

He writes:
“We don’t have enough hospital beds under normal circumstances. So what are we going to do if a lot of people get sick at the same time?
That is one of the problems with Coronavirus. Specialist hospitals set aside for “infectious diseases” are way too small, where they even exist.
The solution:
2. Let’s prepare military-style field hospitals in all available halls and empty buildings where there is sufficient facilities for water. During the Ebola campaign, I worked closely with the African military Medical Corps, and I was impressed. They should be out there, right now, building and preparing.
We need things like Test Equipment, PPE, Ventilators, beds, and even field hospitals and clinics. They also have the technical and clinical expertise. Let’s appeal to them in a coordinated way.
4. Home-based Care:
I have written about it separately. This is where 99% of our people will be nursed back to health (at home). If done properly, it will save millions of lives.”