Mary Mubaiwa Undergoes Leg Amputation Amid Severe Health Complications

Mary Mubaiwa, the former wife of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, recently had her left leg amputated due to severe health issues.

Mubaiwa suffers from acute lymphoedema and recurring abscesses, conditions that had deteriorated to the point where gangrene necessitated the procedure. Previous attempts to save her limb had been unsuccessful.

This follows an earlier amputation of her right arm in September 2022. Mubaiwa’s health struggles have drawn considerable public attention, exacerbated by her legal battles which prevent her from seeking medical treatment abroad. These legal issues include charges of attempted murder.

Currently, Mubaiwa is hospitalized at a private facility in Harare. Her lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, expressed deep concern over her client’s condition, describing it as one of her most challenging cases. Mubaiwa’s mother, Helga, chose not to comment, stating she was in church.

Mubaiwa has faced significant physical difficulties attending court sessions, often arriving by ambulance and suffering health setbacks during hearings. Her trial involves multiple charges, including the alleged attempted murder of Chiwenga in 2019, complicating her ability to participate fully due to her deteriorating health.

In 2022, the High Court finalized Chiwenga’s divorce from Mubaiwa, citing a symbolic payment of US$100 as the traditional termination of their marriage. Chiwenga has since remarried Colonel Miniyothabo Baloyi in a ceremony held at St Gerard Catholic Church in Borrowdale, Harare.

Mubaiwa’s ongoing health battle and legal saga underscore the complexities of her situation, with hopes for eventual resolution amidst these challenging circumstances.

